PILOT CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011
Dec 31, 2010
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 35.73
35.25 72.00
(+1.4 pct) (+8.8 pct) (+3.8%)
Operating 3.26 2.89 5.50
(+12.7 pct)
(+5.4%) Recurring 3.31
2.42 5.00
(+36.4 pct) (+8.0%) Net
2.50 1.82 3.00
(+37.7 pct)
(-37.8%) EPS Y10,874.28
Y7,848.76 Y13,032.20 Annual div
Y2,000.00 Y2,000.00
-Q2 div Y1,000.00 Y1,000.00
-Q4 div Y1,000.00
Y1,000.00
NOTE - Pilot Corp is a holding company formed in January
2002 that integrates stationery maker Pilot and its two units.
