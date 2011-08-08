Aug 8 (Reuters) -

HYPER INC

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 6.78 7.21 15.00 (-6.0 pct) (+25.7 pct) (+9.3%) Operating 171 mln 224 mln 236 mln

(-23.9 pct) (+1109.9 pct) (-24.3%) Recurring 169 mln 223 mln 234 mln (-24.1 pct) (+1454.3 pct) (-24.3%) Net

110 mln 131 mln 142 mln

(-15.6 pct) (-20.0%) EPS Y56.56 Y20,097.09 Y72.38 Shares 2 mln 2 mln Annual div Y23.00 Y3,461.50 -Q2 div Y11.50 Y3,450.00

-Q4 div Y11.50

Y11.50

NOTE - Hyper Inc is the full company name.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

