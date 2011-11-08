Nov 8 (Reuters) -
NICHIBAN CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 18.91
19.04 39.70
(-0.7 pct) (+4.7 pct) (+3.1%)
Operating 803 mln 1.04 2.10
(-23.0 pct) (+51.9 pct)
(+7.0%) Recurring 782 mln
1.03 2.10
(-24.3 pct) (+52.2 pct) (+4.9%) Net
436 mln 590 mln 1.10
(-26.0 pct) (+59.2 pct)
(+16.6%) EPS Y10.54
Y14.23 Y26.53 Annual div
Y7.00 Y6.00
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y6.00
Y7.00
NOTE - Nichiban Co Ltd is a producer of office supplies
such as adhesive tape.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 4218.TK1.