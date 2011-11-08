Nov 8 (Reuters) -

IHARA SCIENCE CORP

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 5.25 5.23 11.00 (+0.2 pct) (+86.5 pct) (+4.5%) Operating 740 mln 856 mln 1.90

(-13.5 pct)

(+2.6%) Recurring 690 mln 843 mln 1.90 (-18.1 pct) (+1.8%) Net

410 mln 460 mln 1.10

(-10.9 pct) (+1.1%) EPS Y35.12 Y39.11 Y93.78 Annual div

Y15.00 Y15.00 -Q4 div Y15.00 Y15.00

NOTE - Ihara Science Corp is a machinery maker strong in couplings used in chip-making equipment.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 5999.TK1.