Nov 8 (Reuters) -
IHARA SCIENCE CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 5.25
5.23 11.00
(+0.2 pct) (+86.5 pct) (+4.5%)
Operating 740 mln 856 mln 1.90
(-13.5 pct)
(+2.6%) Recurring 690 mln
843 mln 1.90 (-18.1
pct) (+1.8%) Net
410 mln 460 mln 1.10
(-10.9 pct)
(+1.1%) EPS Y35.12
Y39.11 Y93.78 Annual div
Y15.00 Y15.00
-Q4 div Y15.00 Y15.00
NOTE - Ihara Science Corp is a machinery maker strong in
couplings used in chip-making equipment.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 5999.TK1.