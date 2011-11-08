Nov 8 (Reuters) -
GMO PAYMENT GATEWAY INC
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS Sales
3.07 2.64
(+16.5 pct) (+18.8 pct)
Operating 937 mln 843 mln
(+11.2 pct) (+16.3 pct)
Recurring 1.04 850 mln
(+22.8 pct) (+15.7 pct) Net
591 mln 420 mln
(+40.8 pct) (+1.6 pct) EPS
Y6,925.15 Y4,923.68 Diluted
EPS Y6,877.33 Y4,905.47
Annual div Y3,100.00 Y2,350.00 Y3,900.00
-Q2 div nil nil nil
-Q4 div Y3,100.00 Y2,350.00 Y3,900.00
NOTE - GMO Payment Gateway Inc provides credit card
settlement services..
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 3769.TK1.