Nov 8 (Reuters) -

GMO PAYMENT GATEWAY INC

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY

RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS Sales

3.07 2.64

(+16.5 pct) (+18.8 pct) Operating 937 mln 843 mln

(+11.2 pct) (+16.3 pct) Recurring 1.04 850 mln

(+22.8 pct) (+15.7 pct) Net

591 mln 420 mln

(+40.8 pct) (+1.6 pct) EPS

Y6,925.15 Y4,923.68 Diluted EPS Y6,877.33 Y4,905.47 Annual div Y3,100.00 Y2,350.00 Y3,900.00 -Q2 div nil nil nil -Q4 div Y3,100.00 Y2,350.00 Y3,900.00

NOTE - GMO Payment Gateway Inc provides credit card settlement services..

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

