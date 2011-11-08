Nov 8 (Reuters) -

TDC SOFTWARE ENGINEERING INC

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 8.19 8.26 17.00 (-0.9 pct) (+10.2 pct) (-1.3%) Operating 224 mln 437 mln 700 mln

(-48.7 pct) (+307.5 pct) (-10.4%) Recurring 238 mln 508 mln 700 mln (-53.2 pct) (+322.9 pct) (-19.6%) Net

120 mln 175 mln 370 mln

(-31.4 pct) (+194.1 pct) (-1.8%) EPS Y19.99 Y29.09 Y61.60 Shares 6 mln 6 mln Annual div

Y25.00 Y25.00 -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div Y25.00

Y25.00

NOTE - TDC Software Engineering Inc develops computer software for financial institutions.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

