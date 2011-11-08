Nov 8 (Reuters) -
TDC SOFTWARE ENGINEERING INC
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 8.19
8.26 17.00
(-0.9 pct) (+10.2 pct) (-1.3%)
Operating 224 mln 437 mln 700 mln
(-48.7 pct) (+307.5 pct)
(-10.4%) Recurring 238 mln
508 mln 700 mln (-53.2
pct) (+322.9 pct) (-19.6%) Net
120 mln 175 mln 370 mln
(-31.4 pct) (+194.1 pct)
(-1.8%) EPS Y19.99
Y29.09 Y61.60 Shares 6
mln 6 mln Annual div
Y25.00
Y25.00
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y25.00
Y25.00
NOTE - TDC Software Engineering Inc develops computer
software for financial institutions.
