Aug 8 (Reuters) -
PIOLAX INC
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 10.11
10.99 20.80 44.00
(-8.0 pct) (+43.9 pct)
Operating 733 mln 1.29 1.50
4.00 (-43.0 pct)
Recurring 799 mln
1.55 1.60 4.30
(-48.4 pct) Net
534 mln 972 mln 1.00
2.80 (-45.1 pct)
EPS Y42.28
Y76.95 Y79.12 Y221.54
NOTE - Piolax Inc produces car springs, industrial
fasteners.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 5988.TK1.