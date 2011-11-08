Nov 8 (Reuters) -
NIC CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 27.85
29.45 57.39
(-5.4 pct) (+1.5 pct) (-1.0%)
Operating 808 mln 1.41 1.08
(-42.5 pct) (+24.8 pct)
(-53.7%) Recurring 837 mln
1.48 1.19
(-43.5 pct) (+24.7 pct) (-51.5%) Net
362 mln 655 mln 480 mln
(-44.7 pct) (-4.6 pct)
(-57.2%) EPS Y16.68
Y30.18 Y22.11 Annual div
nil Y12.00
-Q2 div nil Y6.00
-Q4 div Y6.00
nil
NOTE - NIC Corp is a major outsourcing company for medical
processing works.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 9652.TK1.