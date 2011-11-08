Nov 8 (Reuters) -

HIKARI BUSINESS FORM CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

9 months ended 9 months ended Year to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales

5.08 5.20 6.75

(-2.4 pct) (-4.3 pct) Operating 166 mln 348 mln 200 mln

(-52.3 pct) (-44.2 pct) Recurring 158 mln 348 mln 200 mln

(-54.4 pct) (-44.4 pct) Net 50 mln 86 mln 100 mln

(-41.1 pct) (-75.7 pct) EPS Y8.76 Y14.87 Y17.27

NOTE - Hikari Business Form Co Ltd is a maker of office stationery.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

