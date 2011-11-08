Nov 8 (Reuters) -
HIKARI BUSINESS FORM CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales
5.08 5.20 6.75
(-2.4 pct) (-4.3 pct)
Operating 166 mln 348 mln 200 mln
(-52.3 pct) (-44.2 pct)
Recurring 158 mln 348 mln 200 mln
(-54.4 pct) (-44.4 pct)
Net 50 mln 86 mln 100 mln
(-41.1 pct) (-75.7 pct)
EPS Y8.76 Y14.87 Y17.27
NOTE - Hikari Business Form Co Ltd is a maker of office
stationery.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 3948.TK1.