Nov 8 (Reuters) -
MEIWA TRADING CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 81.26
68.81 169.00
(+18.1 pct) (+14.5 pct) (+20.1%)
Operating 1.95 1.34 3.05
(+45.7 pct) (+86.1 pct)
(+12.9%) Recurring 2.11
1.77 3.50
(+19.2 pct) (+115.9 pct) (+7.8%) Net
1.22 1.20 2.10
(+1.9 pct) (+183.3 pct)
(-2.1%) EPS Y29.20
Y28.65 Y50.28 Annual div
Y5.00 Y5.00
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y5.00
Y5.00
NOTE - Meiwa Trading Co Ltd is a chemicals and plastics
trader belonging to the Mitsubishi group.
