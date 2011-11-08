Nov 8 (Reuters) -

MEIWA TRADING CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 81.26 68.81 169.00 (+18.1 pct) (+14.5 pct) (+20.1%) Operating 1.95 1.34 3.05

(+45.7 pct) (+86.1 pct) (+12.9%) Recurring 2.11 1.77 3.50 (+19.2 pct) (+115.9 pct) (+7.8%) Net

1.22 1.20 2.10

(+1.9 pct) (+183.3 pct) (-2.1%) EPS Y29.20 Y28.65 Y50.28 Annual div

Y5.00 Y5.00 -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div Y5.00

Y5.00

NOTE - Meiwa Trading Co Ltd is a chemicals and plastics trader belonging to the Mitsubishi group.

