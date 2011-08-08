UPDATE 1-Snow, avalanches, rain delay grain movement to U.S. ports
* Graphic on cargoes http://reut.rs/2lAFOF1 (Updates to add graphic)
Aug 8 (Reuters) -
SHOEI FOODS CORP
PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
Oct 31,2011 Oct 31,2011
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Annual div 15.00 yen 12.00 yen -Q2 div 6.00 yen 6.00 yen
NOTE - Shoei Foods Corp is an idependent, general foodstuff trader. If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8079.TK1.
* Graphic on cargoes http://reut.rs/2lAFOF1 (Updates to add graphic)
SAO PAULO, Feb 10 Brazil's busiest week for initial public offerings in nearly four years ended on Friday with mixed results for issuers, faced with wariness among foreign investors toward Latin America's largest equity market amid fallout from political turmoil.
CHICAGO, Feb 10 Severe winter weather has slowed rail deliveries of crops to shippers in the U.S. Pacific Northwest, sending freight rates soaring and prompting Asian buyers to seek fill-in loads as they wait for the backlog at ports to clear.