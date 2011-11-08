Nov 8 (Reuters) -
KAIGEN CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 5.02
5.24 9.70
(-4.2 pct) (-4.2 pct) (-1.2%)
Operating 276 mln 309 mln 300 mln
(-10.5 pct) (-10.8 pct)
(-12.4%) Recurring 308 mln
350 mln 330 mln (-11.9
pct) (-8.8 pct) (-16.3%) Net
167 mln 180 mln 170 mln
(-7.0 pct) (-13.7 pct)
(-6.8%) EPS Y18.75
Y20.17 Y19.01 Shares 9
mln 9 mln Annual div
Y8.00
Y8.00
-Q2 div Y4.00 Y4.00
-Q4 div Y4.00
Y4.00
NOTE - Kaigen Co Ltd is a medium-ranking chemical
manufacturer.
