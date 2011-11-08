Nov 8 (Reuters) -

KAIGEN CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 5.02 5.24 9.70 (-4.2 pct) (-4.2 pct) (-1.2%) Operating 276 mln 309 mln 300 mln

(-10.5 pct) (-10.8 pct) (-12.4%) Recurring 308 mln 350 mln 330 mln (-11.9 pct) (-8.8 pct) (-16.3%) Net

167 mln 180 mln 170 mln

(-7.0 pct) (-13.7 pct) (-6.8%) EPS Y18.75 Y20.17 Y19.01 Shares 9 mln 9 mln Annual div

Y8.00 Y8.00 -Q2 div Y4.00 Y4.00

-Q4 div Y4.00

Y4.00

NOTE - Kaigen Co Ltd is a medium-ranking chemical manufacturer.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

