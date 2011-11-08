Nov 8 (Reuters) -

MEDINET CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY

RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS Sales

2.55 3.07

(-17.0 pct) (+9.9 pct) Operating loss 317 mln prft 318 mln

(+13.3 pct) Recurring loss 368 mln prft 361 mln

(+13.5 pct) Net

loss 553 mln prft 434 mln

(+80.2 pct) EPS

loss Y774.34 prft Y687.28 EPS

Y662.84 Annual div

nil nil nil -Q2 div nil nil nil -Q4 div nil nil nil

NOTE - Medinet Co Ltd provides cell-processing facilities and equipment to hospitals used in leucocyte-based cancer treatments.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2370.TK1.