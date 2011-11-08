Nov 8 (Reuters) -
MEDINET CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS Sales
2.55 3.07
(-17.0 pct) (+9.9 pct)
Operating loss 317 mln prft 318 mln
(+13.3 pct)
Recurring loss 368 mln prft 361 mln
(+13.5 pct) Net
loss 553 mln prft 434 mln
(+80.2 pct) EPS
loss Y774.34 prft Y687.28 EPS
Y662.84 Annual div
nil nil nil
-Q2 div nil nil nil
-Q4 div nil nil nil
NOTE - Medinet Co Ltd provides cell-processing facilities
and equipment to hospitals used in leucocyte-based cancer
treatments.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 2370.TK1.