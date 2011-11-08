Nov 8 (Reuters) -
ROLAND DG CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 15.58
15.86 33.10
(-1.8 pct) (+18.0 pct) (+5.8%)
Operating 509 mln 1.35 1.75
(-62.2 pct)
(+0.8%) Recurring 542 mln
1.18 1.70
(-53.8 pct) (+7.9%) Net
197 mln 715 mln 650 mln
(-72.4 pct)
(+3.8%) EPS Y11.11
Y40.20 Y36.52 Annual div
Y30.00 Y30.00
-Q2 div Y15.00 Y15.00
-Q4 div Y15.00
Y15.00
NOTE - Roland DG Corp produces large industry-use printers
and computer peripherals, and is a unit of musical
instrument maker Roland Corp 7944.T.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 6789.TK1.