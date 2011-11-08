Nov 8 (Reuters) -
FUJI SEAL INTERNATIONAL INC
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 46.87
46.72 90.00
(+0.3 pct) (+2.2 pct) (+3.4%)
Operating 4.67 5.03 7.88
(-7.3 pct) (-0.1 pct)
(+1.1%) Recurring 4.85
5.05 7.98
(-4.0 pct) (+0.3 pct) (+2.8%) Net
3.10 3.15 4.68
(-1.4 pct) (+1.5 pct)
(+4.0%) EPS Y110.27
Y112.09 Y166.56 Annual div
Y35.00 Y35.00
-Q2 div Y17.00 Y15.00
-Q4 div Y20.00
Y18.00
NOTE - Fuji Seal International Inc produces plastic seals.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 7864.TK1.