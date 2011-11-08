Nov 8 (Reuters) -
HOLON CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 378 mln
162 mln 1.10
(+133.4 pct) (-72.3 pct) (+104.3%)
Operating loss 31 mln loss 86 mln prft 92 mln
Recurring loss 35 mln loss 110 mln
prft 87 mln Net loss 36 mln loss
112 mln prft 85 mln EPS loss
Y1,100.48 loss Y3,362.80 prft Y2,544.53 Shares
33,405 33,405
Annual div
nil nil
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div nil
nil
NOTE - Holon Co Ltd makes testing devices for
semiconductors.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
