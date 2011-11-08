Nov 8 (Reuters) -

HOLON CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 378 mln 162 mln 1.10 (+133.4 pct) (-72.3 pct) (+104.3%) Operating loss 31 mln loss 86 mln prft 92 mln

Recurring loss 35 mln loss 110 mln prft 87 mln Net loss 36 mln loss 112 mln prft 85 mln EPS loss Y1,100.48 loss Y3,362.80 prft Y2,544.53 Shares

33,405 33,405

Annual div

nil nil -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div nil

nil

NOTE - Holon Co Ltd makes testing devices for semiconductors.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

