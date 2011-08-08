Aug 8 (Reuters) -
NICHIAS CORP
PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to
March 31,2012
LATEST
FORECAST
Annual div 12.00 yen
-Q2 div 6.00 yen nil
NOTE - Nichias Corp is a manufacturer of ceramic
construction materials. If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend,
Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and
Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate
law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a
quarterly basis.
