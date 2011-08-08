Aug 8 (Reuters) -
KINUGAWA RUBBER INDUSTRIAL CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 15.62
15.41 31.00 66.00
(+1.4 pct) (+56.3 pct)
Operating 1.91 1.96 3.50
7.70 (-2.5 pct)
Recurring 2.01
1.96 3.50 7.70
(+2.4 pct) Net
1.28 1.03 2.20
4.60 (+24.6 pct)
EPS Y19.24
Y15.34 Y32.78 Y68.53
NOTE - Kinugawa Rubber Industrial Co Ltd is a major car
rubber parts maker.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 5196.TK1.