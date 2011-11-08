Nov 8 (Reuters) -
MEITEC CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 15.56
14.14 32.50 66.50
(+10.0 pct) (+5.0 pct)
Operating 966 mln 163 mln 2.20
4.70 (+491.8 pct)
Recurring 986 mln
1.01 2.20 4.70
(-2.5 pct) Net
486 mln 893 mln 1.00
2.60 (-45.6 pct)
EPS Y14.68
Y26.95 Y30.19 Y78.49
NOTE - Meitec Corp provides software engineering service.
