Aug 8 (Reuters) -

AVIX INC

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 172 mln 166 mln 431 mln 1.15 (+3.6 pct) (+2.4 pct) Operating loss 52 mln loss 52 mln loss 49 mln prft 20 mln Recurring loss 51 mln loss 53 mln loss 49 mln prft 20 mln Net loss 52 mln loss 53 mln loss 50 mln prft 19 mln EPS loss Y225.14 loss Y273.77 loss Y216.42 prft Y82.24

NOTE - Avix Inc is the distributor of LED display devices..

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

