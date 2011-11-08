Nov 8 (Reuters) -
MEITEC CORP
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Six months to
Mar 31, 2011 Mar 31, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Sep 30, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS
FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS
Sales 48.26 41.32 52.50
25.50 (+16.8 pct) (-31.7 pct)
(+8.8%) (+12.3%)
Operating prft 1.72 loss 2.96 prft 3.90
prft 1.80
(+126.2%) (+651.8%)
Recurring 3.55 822 mln 4.20
2.10 (+331.9 pct) (-91.2 pct)
(+18.3%) (+33.4%)
Net 2.14 53 mln 2.40
1.10 (-98.2 pct)
(+12.1%) (+22.1%)
EPS Y64.60 Y1.61 Y72.45
Y33.21
Annual div Y27.50 Y24.50 Y58.00
-Q2 div nil Y24.50
Y29.00 -Q4 div Y27.50
nil Y29.00
NOTE - Meitec Corp provides software engineering service.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
