Nov 8 (Reuters) -

MEITEC CORP

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Mar 31, 2011 Mar 31, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Sep 30, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 48.26 41.32 52.50

25.50 (+16.8 pct) (-31.7 pct)

(+8.8%) (+12.3%) Operating prft 1.72 loss 2.96 prft 3.90 prft 1.80 (+126.2%) (+651.8%) Recurring 3.55 822 mln 4.20

2.10 (+331.9 pct) (-91.2 pct)

(+18.3%) (+33.4%) Net 2.14 53 mln 2.40

1.10 (-98.2 pct)

(+12.1%) (+22.1%) EPS Y64.60 Y1.61 Y72.45

Y33.21 Annual div Y27.50 Y24.50 Y58.00

-Q2 div nil Y24.50

Y29.00 -Q4 div Y27.50

nil Y29.00

NOTE - Meitec Corp provides software engineering service.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

