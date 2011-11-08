Nov 8 (Reuters) -
SAKAI TRADING CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 18.07
19.52 41.00
(-7.4 pct) (+18.9 pct) (+8.1%)
Operating 416 mln 337 mln 720 mln
(+23.2 pct) (+20.5 pct)
(+3.5%) Recurring 397 mln
319 mln 700 mln (+24.2
pct) (+22.4 pct) (+2.7%) Net
230 mln 181 mln 400 mln
(+27.2 pct) (+19.8 pct)
(+3.1%) EPS Y25.41
Y19.97 Y44.11 Annual div
Y8.00 Y10.00
-Q2 div Y4.00 Y4.00
-Q4 div Y6.00
Y4.00
NOTE - Sakai Trading Co Ltd is a trading house specialising
in chemical products.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 9967.TK1.