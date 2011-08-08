Aug 8 (Reuters) -
JANIS LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 1.08
861 mln 2.00 4.20
(+25.2 pct) (-16.1 pct)
Operating prft 69 mln loss 17 mln prft 60 mln
prft 140 mln
Recurring prft 72 mln loss 15 mln prft 65 mln
prft 150 mln
Net prft 56 mln loss 41 mln prft 50 mln
prft 130 mln
EPS prft Y3.07 loss Y2.21 prft Y2.68
prft Y6.97
NOTE - Janis Ltd is a medium-size sanitary ceramic ware
producer.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
