Aug 8 (Reuters) -

JANIS LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 1.08 861 mln 2.00 4.20 (+25.2 pct) (-16.1 pct) Operating prft 69 mln loss 17 mln prft 60 mln prft 140 mln Recurring prft 72 mln loss 15 mln prft 65 mln prft 150 mln Net prft 56 mln loss 41 mln prft 50 mln prft 130 mln EPS prft Y3.07 loss Y2.21 prft Y2.68

prft Y6.97

NOTE - Janis Ltd is a medium-size sanitary ceramic ware producer.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

