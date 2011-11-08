Nov 8 (Reuters) -

TECHNO MATHEMATICAL CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 293 mln 185 mln 820 mln (+58.3 pct) (-43.6 pct) (+25.2%) Operating loss 80 mln loss 271 mln loss 34 mln

Recurring loss 79 mln loss 267 mln loss 32 mln Net loss 81 mln loss 277 mln loss 36 mln EPS loss Y3,223.76 loss Y11,059.47 loss Y1,415.87 Shares

25,426 25,426

Annual div

nil nil -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div nil

nil

NOTE - Techno Mathematical Co Ltd is a software developer specialised in image processing.

