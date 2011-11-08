Nov 8 (Reuters) -
DIC CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 378.87
393.07 740.00
(-3.6 pct) (+9.2 pct) (-5.0%)
Operating 17.93 20.81 36.00
(-13.8 pct) (+170.3 pct)
(-3.1%) Recurring 15.55
18.94 30.00
(-17.9 pct) (+535.2 pct) (-5.4%) Net
12.53 12.23 17.00
(+2.4 pct)
(+7.9%) EPS Y13.66
Y14.00 Y18.53 Annual div
Y4.00 Y4.00
-Q2 div Y2.00 Y2.00
-Q4 div Y2.00
Y2.00
NOTE - DIC Corp is a major ink and synthetic resin maker.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 4631.TK1.