Nov 8 (Reuters) -

APAMANSHOP HOLDINGS

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY

RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS Sales

3.83 4.07

(-5.8 pct) (-9.3 pct) Operating 228 mln 217 mln

(+4.7 pct) Recurring loss 875 mln loss 358 mln Net

loss 1.70 loss 2.63 EPS

loss Y1,043.60 loss Y2,074.16 Annual div

nil nil nil -Q2 div nil nil nil -Q4 div nil nil nil

NOTE - Apamanshop Holdings publishes information magazines on rental apartments.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

