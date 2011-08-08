Aug 8 (Reuters) -

OST JAPAN GROUP INC.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Jun 30, 2012 Dec 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 5.00 5.03 4.68

2.37 (-0.6 pct) (-0.2 pct)

(-6.4%) (-6.8%) Operating 187 mln 37 mln 166 mln

95 mln

(+399.8 pct) (-77.8 pct) (-11.0%)

(-24.1%) Recurring 200 mln 52 mln 173 mln

101 mln

(+285.4 pct) (-67.6 pct) (-13.6%)

(-22.6%) Net prft 147 mln loss 265 mln prft 101 mln prft 59 mln

(-31.1%)

(-19.4%) EPS prft Y30,109.14 loss Y54,311.19 prft Y69.12 prft Y40.26 Diluted EPS Y29,493.92

Annual div Y1,000.00

nil Y4.00 -Q2 div nil nil nil -Q4 div

Y1,000.00 nil Y4.00

NOTE - Ost Japan Group Inc. is the full company name.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2757.TK1.