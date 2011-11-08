Nov 8 (Reuters) -
JK HOLDINGS CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 143.39
134.29 293.00
(+6.8 pct) (+5.6 pct) (+4.6%)
Operating 2.30 1.11 4.00
(+107.1 pct) (+76.5 pct)
(+26.4%) Recurring 1.90
594 mln 3.20 (+220.2
pct) (+134.8 pct) (+42.8%) Net
797 mln 677 mln 1.50
(+17.7 pct)
(-10.7%) EPS Y27.40
Y22.99 Y50.77 Annual div
Y7.00 Y6.00
-Q2 div Y2.50 Y2.50
-Q4 div Y3.50
Y4.50
NOTE - JK Holdings Co Ltd is a major trading firm
specialising in housing materials.
