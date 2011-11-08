Australia shares dragged down by financials, energy stocks; NZ lower
Feb 7 Australian shares were slightly lower on Tuesday, in line with Wall Street, as gains in gold and industrial stocks offset losses in the financial and energy stocks.
Nov 8 (Reuters) -
FUYO GENERAL LEASE CO. LTD.
CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
March 31,2012 March 31,2012
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 420.00 420.00 Operating 28.00 25.50 Recurring 31.00 27.50 Net 16.00 14.00 NOTE - Fuyo General Lease Co. Ltd. is a leasing company. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8424.TK1.
Feb 7 Australian shares were slightly lower on Tuesday, in line with Wall Street, as gains in gold and industrial stocks offset losses in the financial and energy stocks.
SAO PAULO, Feb 6 Brazilian federal prosecutors asked a court on Monday to reimpose preventive measures against two key suspects in a corruption probe dubbed Operation Greenfield, which is investigating fraud at state-run companies' pension funds.
* Requests trading halt pending release of a joint inside information announcement by Lippo and LCR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: