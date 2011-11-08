Nov 8 (Reuters) -

DAISHIN CHEMICAL CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 13.22 12.56 26.00 (+5.3 pct) (+14.3 pct) (+4.8%) Operating 490 mln 881 mln 1.35

(-44.4 pct) (-16.1 pct)

(-9.6%) Recurring 470 mln 852 mln 1.30 (-44.9 pct) (-16.3 pct) (-10.4%) Net

267 mln 464 mln 720 mln

(-42.6 pct) (-14.9 pct) (-11.7%) EPS Y58.44 Y101.30 Y159.32 Shares 5 mln 5 mln Annual div

Y20.00 Y30.00 -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div Y30.00

Y20.00

NOTE - Daishin Chemical Co Ltd is a major thinner manufacturer.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4629.TK1.