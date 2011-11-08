Nov 8 (Reuters) -
DAISHIN CHEMICAL CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 13.22
12.56 26.00
(+5.3 pct) (+14.3 pct) (+4.8%)
Operating 490 mln 881 mln 1.35
(-44.4 pct) (-16.1 pct)
(-9.6%) Recurring 470 mln
852 mln 1.30 (-44.9
pct) (-16.3 pct) (-10.4%) Net
267 mln 464 mln 720 mln
(-42.6 pct) (-14.9 pct)
(-11.7%) EPS Y58.44
Y101.30 Y159.32 Shares 5
mln 5 mln Annual div
Y20.00
Y30.00
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y30.00
Y20.00
NOTE - Daishin Chemical Co Ltd is a major thinner
manufacturer.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 4629.TK1.