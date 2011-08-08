Aug 8 (Reuters) -
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 297.73
260.92 630.00 1.31 trln
(+14.1 pct) (+12.3 pct)
Operating 20.42 15.71
41.00 85.00 (+30.0 pct)
(+198.9 pct) Recurring
20.77 15.00 41.00 82.00
(+38.4 pct) (+129.3 pct)
Net 12.46 6.62 20.00
41.00 (+88.1 pct) (+189.2
pct) EPS Y42.74
Y22.71 Y68.59 Y140.62
EPS Y22.71
NOTE - Daikin Industries Ltd is a major manufacturer of
commercial airconditioners.
