Nov 8 (Reuters) -

YAMADA SERVICER SYNTHETIC OFFICE CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

9 months ended 9 months ended Year to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales

1.68 1.75 2.60

(-4.3 pct) (+23.9 pct) Operating loss 27 mln loss 89 mln prft 280 mln Recurring loss 18 mln loss 67 mln prft 286 mln Net loss 136 mln loss 139 mln prft 174 mln EPS loss Y31.96 loss Y32.74 prft Y40.97

NOTE - Yamada Servicer Synthetic Office Co Ltd is a servicer, offering real estate registration, consulting and bad loan due diligence services.

