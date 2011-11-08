Nov 8 (Reuters) -
FUJIMORI KOGYO CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 41.51
39.26 81.30
(+5.7 pct) (+8.4 pct) (+4.2%)
Operating 2.80 2.60 4.54
(+7.8 pct) (+60.0 pct)
(-3.9%) Recurring 2.79
2.64 4.57
(+5.6 pct) (+60.0 pct) (-5.9%) Net
1.49 1.64 2.74
(-9.2 pct) (+59.9 pct)
(+3.1%) EPS Y86.02
Y94.52 Y159.00 Diluted EPS
Y85.72 Y94.45
Annual div Y26.00
Y26.00
-Q2 div Y13.00 Y13.00
-Q4 div Y13.00
Y13.00
NOTE - Fujimori Kogyo Co Ltd is a manufacturer of resin
wrapping materials.
