NIPPON SHINYAKU CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 32.17 30.40 66.50 (+5.8 pct) (+1.1 pct) (+4.7%) Operating 3.01 2.23 5.50

(+35.0 pct) (-23.4 pct)

(+6.2%) Recurring 3.13 2.42 5.80 (+29.4 pct) (-20.1 pct) (+5.9%) Net

2.01 1.45 3.60

(+38.8 pct) (-28.5 pct) (-9.1%) EPS Y29.81 Y21.47 Y53.33 Annual div

Y19.00 Y19.00 -Q2 div Y9.00 Y9.00

-Q4 div Y10.00

Y10.00

NOTE - Nippon Shinyaku Co Ltd is a pharmaceutical maker.

