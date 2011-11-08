Nov 8 (Reuters) -
NIPPON SHINYAKU CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 32.17
30.40 66.50
(+5.8 pct) (+1.1 pct) (+4.7%)
Operating 3.01 2.23 5.50
(+35.0 pct) (-23.4 pct)
(+6.2%) Recurring 3.13
2.42 5.80
(+29.4 pct) (-20.1 pct) (+5.9%) Net
2.01 1.45 3.60
(+38.8 pct) (-28.5 pct)
(-9.1%) EPS Y29.81
Y21.47 Y53.33 Annual div
Y19.00 Y19.00
-Q2 div Y9.00 Y9.00
-Q4 div Y10.00
Y10.00
NOTE - Nippon Shinyaku Co Ltd is a pharmaceutical maker.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 4516.TK1.