Aug 8 (Reuters) -

PAPERBOY AND CO INC

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 1.70 1.51 3.35 (+12.5 pct) (+12.0 pct) (+8.0%) Operating 326 mln 266 mln 700 mln

(+22.5 pct) (-11.7 pct) (+12.4%) Recurring 357 mln 260 mln 700 mln (+37.2 pct) (-14.1 pct) (+17.2%) Net

205 mln 152 mln 400 mln

(+34.8 pct) (-14.1 pct) (+14.1%) EPS Y154.62 Y114.81 Y301.46 Shares 1 mln 1 mln Annual div

Y130.00 Y130.00 -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div Y130.00

Y130.00

NOTE - Paperboy and Co Inc is the full company name.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3633.TK1.