Nov 8 (Reuters) -
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 434.26
429.70 815.00
(+1.1 pct) (+31.8 pct) (-5.7%)
Operating 45.07 45.14 80.00
(-0.2 pct) (+94.1 pct)
(-16.7%) Recurring 61.51
47.39 104.00
(+29.8 pct) (+70.2 pct) (-15.9%) Net
37.52 35.54 67.00
(+5.6 pct) (+110.0 pct)
(-20.2%) EPS Y66.76
Y63.23 Y119.22 Diluted EPS
Y61.30 Y58.09
Annual div Y32.00
Y32.00
-Q2 div Y16.00 Y12.00
-Q4 div Y20.00
Y16.00
NOTE - Sumitomo Metal Mining Co Ltd is a major nonferrous
metal company.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 5713.TK1.