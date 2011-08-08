Aug 8 (Reuters) -
K'S HOLDINGS CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 182.90
157.47 393.60 800.00
(+16.1 pct) (+14.7 pct)
Operating 10.09 4.84 20.00
42.50 (+108.4 pct) (+132.5 pct)
Recurring 11.84
6.61 23.50 50.00
(+79.1 pct) (+69.4 pct) Net
7.14 2.34 13.60
29.00 (+204.9 pct) (+25.2 pct)
EPS Y132.08
Y40.85 Y251.63 Y536.57
Diluted EPS Y130.45 Y40.66
NOTE - K's Holdings Corp is a volume retailer of home
electronics.
