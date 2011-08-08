Aug 8 (Reuters) -
BRIDGESTONE CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011
Dec 31, 2010
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 1.46 trln
1.39 trln 3.13 trln
(+5.3 pct) (+15.0 pct) (+9.4%)
Operating 93.63 78.42 194.00
(+19.4 pct)
(+16.6%) Recurring 91.88
67.96 180.00
(+35.2 pct) (+21.7%) Net
54.12 44.50 115.00
(+21.6 pct)
(+16.3%) EPS Y69.14
Y56.74 Y146.93 Diluted EPS
Y69.11 Y56.72
Annual div Y20.00
Y20.00
-Q2 div Y10.00 Y10.00
-Q4 div Y10.00
Y10.00
NOTE - Bridgestone Corp is a large automotive tire maker.
Acquired Firestone of U.S. in 1988.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 5108.TK1.