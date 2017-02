Nov 8 (Reuters) -

SAINT-CARE HOLDINGS CORP

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 12.40 11.05 25.06 (+12.2 pct) (+10.6 pct) (+2.9%) Operating 652 mln 597 mln 1.50

(+9.2 pct) (+76.1 pct) (+12.5%) Recurring 652 mln 593 mln 1.49 (+10.0 pct) (+88.6 pct) (+8.1%) Net

404 mln 303 mln 857 mln

(+33.1 pct) (+143.3 pct) (+14.6%) EPS Y5,620.16 Y4,221.75 Y11,921.78 Diluted EPS

Y5,590.28 Y4,206.91

Annual div Y1,800.00

Y1,700.00 -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div Y1,700.00 Y1,800.00

NOTE - Saint-Care Holdings Corp provides nursing-care services for the elderly.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2374.TK1.