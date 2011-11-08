BRIEF-Lippo China Resources announces trading halt
* Trade halted at 9:00 a.m. on Feb 7 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 8 (Reuters) -
SANSEI ARCHITECTURE PLANNING CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
Aug 31,2012 Aug 31,2012
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Annual div 17.50 yen 35.00 yen -Q2 div nil nil
NOTE - Sansei Architecture Planning Co Ltd is the full company name. If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3228.TK1.
* Trade halted at 9:00 a.m. on Feb 7 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Following de-merger of Clime Pvt Ltd in late 2016, co wrote back deferred tax liability amount ($1.9 million) carried in books of CIW
Feb 6 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Monday: IMMIGRATION ORDER A U.S. federal appeals court will hear arguments on Tuesday over whether to restore Trump's temporary travel ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries, the most controversial policy of his two-week old administration. More than 100 companies, including most of high-tech's biggest names, join a legal brief opposing Trump's temporary travel ban, arguing i