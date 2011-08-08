Aug 8 (Reuters) -

OST JAPAN GROUP INC.

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to

Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Jun 30, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY

RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS Sales

188 mln 159 mln

(+17.8 pct) (-22.4 pct) Operating prft 18 mln loss 24 mln Recurring prft 18 mln loss 12 mln Net

prft 45 mln loss 297 mln EPS

prft Y9,317.77 loss Y60,907.55 Diluted EPS Y9,127.39

Annual div Y1,000.00 nil Y4.00 -Q2 div nil nil nil -Q4 div Y1,000.00 nil Y4.00

NOTE - Ost Japan Group Inc. is the full company name.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2757.TK1.