Nov 8 (Reuters) -
RAITO KOGYO CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 28.59
21.78 67.50
(+31.3 pct) (-20.9 pct) (+5.7%)
Operating prft 524 mln loss 1.26 prft 1.20
(+1.5%) Recurring prft 514 mln loss
1.25 prft 1.20
(+2.4%) Net
prft 448 mln loss 1.15 prft 750 mln
(-13.4%) EPS prft Y8.51 loss
Y21.84 prft Y14.24 Annual div
Y8.00 Y8.00
-Q4 div Y8.00 Y8.00
NOTE - Raito Kogyo Co Ltd is a civil engineering company.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
