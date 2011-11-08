Nov 8 (Reuters) -
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 621.78
570.96 1.28 trln
(+8.9 pct) (+14.7 pct) (+10.3%)
Operating 47.92 40.41 90.00
(+18.6 pct) (+120.1 pct)
(+19.3%) Recurring 46.52
38.94 86.00
(+19.5 pct) (+117.2 pct) (+15.0%) Net
28.09 5.47 46.00
(+413.8 pct) (-45.9 pct)
(+131.5%) EPS Y96.41
Y18.75 Y157.87 EPS
Y18.74 Annual div
Y36.00
Y36.00
-Q2 div Y18.00 Y18.00
-Q4 div Y18.00
Y18.00
NOTE - Daikin Industries Ltd is a major manufacturer of
commercial airconditioners.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 6367.TK1.