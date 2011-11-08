Oil prices steady, kept in range by mixed price indicators
SINGAPORE, Feb 7 Oil steadied on Tuesday after falls the previous session, with markets torn between mixed price indicators that have kept crude range-bound for much of the year.
Nov 8 (Reuters) -
MISUMI CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months to 6 months to
Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 28.22 27.68 Operating 221 mln 209 mln Recurring 324 mln 278 mln Net 163 mln 118 mln
NOTE - Misumi Co Ltd is a retailer and wholesaler of petroleum and LPG. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7441.TK1.
MOSCOW, Feb 6 The Kremlin said on Monday it wanted an apology from Fox News over what it said were "unacceptable" comments one of the channel's presenters made about Russian President Vladimir Putin in an interview with U.S. counterpart Donald Trump.
LIMA, Feb 6 Peru's state-owned energy company Petroperu might sell an "important" amount of bonds this year to help finance the $3.5 billion expansion of its Talara refinery, the energy and mines minister said on Monday.