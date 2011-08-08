Aug 8 (Reuters) -
SAINT-CARE HOLDINGS CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 6.05
5.38 12.25 25.06
(+12.5 pct) (+10.7 pct)
Operating 271 mln 232 mln 654 mln
1.50 (+17.0 pct) (+149.1 pct)
Recurring 270 mln
228 mln 663 mln 1.49 (+18.5
pct) (+182.0 pct) Net
124 mln 113 mln 352 mln
857 mln
(+10.1 pct)
EPS Y1,732.94 Y1,574.22
Y4,900.85 Y11,921.78
Diluted EPS Y1,724.92 Y1,569.96
NOTE - Saint-Care Holdings Corp provides nursing-care
services for the elderly.
