Nov 8 (Reuters) -
FUKUVI CHEMICAL INDUSTRY CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 17.96
17.88 38.00
(+0.5 pct) (-9.7 pct) (+1.5%)
Operating 466 mln 342 mln 1.30
(+36.2 pct) (-19.6 pct)
(-0.7%) Recurring 534 mln
415 mln 1.45 (+28.7
pct) (-25.8 pct) (-1.4%) Net
358 mln 263 mln 850 mln
(+36.1 pct) (-22.8 pct)
(+4.8%) EPS Y17.36
Y12.76 Y41.22 Annual div
Y15.00 Y15.00
-Q2 div Y7.50 Y7.50
-Q4 div Y7.50
Y7.50
NOTE - Fukuvi Chemical Industry Co Ltd is a specialised
maker of plastic building materials.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 7871.TK1.