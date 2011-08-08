Aug 8 (Reuters) -
VITEC CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
March 31,2012 March 31,2012
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST
Annual div 30.00 yen 30.00 yen
-Q2 div 15.00 yen nil
NOTE - Vitec Co Ltd is a trading company that handles
semiconductors and electronic parts. If there is no Q1 or
Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half
dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a
new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report
dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
