Nov 8 (Reuters) -

TOYOTA MOTOR

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010

LATEST YEAR-AGO RESULTS RESULTS Sales 4.57 trln 4.81 trln Operating 75.39 111.46 (-32.4 pct) Pretax 79.13 129.07 (-38.7 pct) Net

80.42 98.69 (-18.5 pct) EPS Y25.65 Y31.47 Diluted Y25.65 Y31.47 EPS

NOTE - Toyota Motor Corp is one of world's Big 3 automakers. Enjoys strong domestic market share and boasts highly efficient and lean production system. (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. securities and Exchange Commission.)

