TAIPEI Nov 1 Cathay Financial , parent of Taiwan's biggest insurer, said on Tuesday it was in talks about either taking a stake in a leasing firm in China or setting up a joint venture, as it steps up efforts to tap the massive market.

Cathay, Taiwan's top financial holding firm, also hopes to open its second branch in the mainland next year, President C.K. Lee told an investor conference.

He did not elaborate further. (Reporting by Faith Hung)