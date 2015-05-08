BRIEF-Verizon to redeem debt securities
* Verizon - will redeem $514 million of 6.100pct notes due 2018 and $533 million of 5.50pct notes due 2018 on April 24, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TAIPEI May 8 TSMC says:
* April sales T$75.33 billion ($2.45 billion) (March T$72.27 billion, April 2014 T$61.89 billion)
* April sales up 21.7 percent on year
* January-April sales up 41.5 percent on year at T$297.36 billion
For a table on TSMC's website, see (link.reuters.com/zen56t)
Further company coverage: ($1 = 30.6950 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by J.R. Wu)
LONDON, March 23 Britain's markets watchdog has resumed its investigation into payments made by Barclays in the course of a 2008 emergency fundraising, after reviewing new evidence that could see it reconsider a 50 million-pound ($62 million) fine imposed in 2013.